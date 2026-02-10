Left Menu

Maharashtra Legislature's Crucial Budget Session Amidst Political Changes

The Maharashtra legislature's budget session is set for February 23 to March 25. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis will present the 2026-27 budget. The session unfolds following Deputy CM Ajit Pawar's death and the BJP-led coalition's recent electoral wins, beginning with tributes to Pawar.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 10-02-2026 21:03 IST | Created: 10-02-2026 21:03 IST
Maharashtra Legislature's Crucial Budget Session Amidst Political Changes
  • Country:
  • India

The budget session for the Maharashtra legislature is scheduled from February 23 to March 25, according to officials. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis is set to present the budget for the 2026-27 fiscal year on March 6, handling the finance portfolio after Deputy CM Ajit Pawar's tragic passing in an air crash on January 28.

The session's schedules were approved on Tuesday by the Business Advisory Committees of both legislative houses. On March 5, the government is slated to table the Economic Survey for the financial year 2025-26. The session will commence with both Houses paying tribute to Ajit Pawar.

In addition to addressing the budget, the government plans to present official papers and address supplementary demands during the month-long session. This significant legislative gathering occurs in the context of the BJP-led Mahayuti's successes in local body and civic elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)

