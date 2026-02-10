Left Menu

Controversy Over West Bengal Government's Official List: Allegations by BJP Leader Suvendu Adhikari

Senior BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari claims that the West Bengal government has misled the Election Commission by including improper names in a list of 8,505 officials for the SIR. He accuses the state of violating EC guidelines and warns of repercussions if improper conduct continues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 10-02-2026 21:56 IST | Created: 10-02-2026 21:56 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Senior BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari has alleged that the West Bengal government intentionally misled the Election Commission by including numerous improper names in the submitted list of 8,505 officials for the SIR exercise. This action, Adhikari claims, is in violation of guidelines set by both the Election Commission and the Supreme Court.

In a press conference, Adhikari criticized Mamata Banerjee, suggesting she falsely represented Group C state officials as Group B and even included retired personnel. These actions, he argues, pose significant risks, flouting assurances given by the state government. Adhikari also warned booth-level officials associated with TMC to adhere to propriety.

The Supreme Court recently extended the scrutiny deadline for affected individuals' documents by one week beyond February 14. Adhikari implies that Banerjee is rushing pre-election initiatives like Yuva Sathi camps and financial allowances as a last-ditch effort to win public favor, accusing her of spending excessively.

(With inputs from agencies.)

