Left Menu

Exercise Rudra Shakti 2026: Indian Army Showcases Combat Prowess

Lieutenant General Dhiraj Seth reviewed 'Exercise Rudra Shakti 2026' at the Pokhran Field Firing Ranges. The exercise showcased the Indian Army's capabilities in high-intensity operations, enhancing combat integration across land, air, and digital domains. The maneuver reinforced the Army's commitment to remaining mission-ready and technologically empowered.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 10-02-2026 22:39 IST | Created: 10-02-2026 22:39 IST
Exercise Rudra Shakti 2026: Indian Army Showcases Combat Prowess
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian Army's prowess in modern warfare was on full display during 'Exercise Rudra Shakti 2026', reviewed by Lieutenant General Dhiraj Seth at the Pokhran Field Firing Ranges in Rajasthan.

This all-arms maneuver demonstrated the Army's capacity for high-intensity, integrated operations amid evolving battlefield conditions, emphasizing enhanced combat integration and operational readiness. The exercise featured a synchronized deployment of mechanized forces, artillery, and aviation units, including ALH-WSI and Apache helicopters, plus Unmanned Aerial Systems.

Lieutenant General Seth commended the troops for their exemplary training and professionalism, underscoring the exercise as a testament to the Indian Army's continuous evolution and technological advancement in addressing future security challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Negligence in Broad Daylight: Army Driver's Murder Case Develops

Negligence in Broad Daylight: Army Driver's Murder Case Develops

 India
2
Ensuring Tourist Safety: Security Measures in Jammu and Kashmir

Ensuring Tourist Safety: Security Measures in Jammu and Kashmir

 India
3
Gold Prices Slide as Market Awaits Key U.S. Economic Data

Gold Prices Slide as Market Awaits Key U.S. Economic Data

 Global
4
Mann Rallying AAP for Victory in 2027: A Call to Action

Mann Rallying AAP for Victory in 2027: A Call to Action

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ethical AI needs human dispositions, not one-size-fits-all codes

Structural flaws make generative AI systems hard to secure

Gender blind AI design puts African women at greater privacy risk

Healthcare’s digital twin ambitions clash with ethics, law, and social trust

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026