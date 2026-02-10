Exercise Rudra Shakti 2026: Indian Army Showcases Combat Prowess

The Indian Army's prowess in modern warfare was on full display during 'Exercise Rudra Shakti 2026', reviewed by Lieutenant General Dhiraj Seth at the Pokhran Field Firing Ranges in Rajasthan.

This all-arms maneuver demonstrated the Army's capacity for high-intensity, integrated operations amid evolving battlefield conditions, emphasizing enhanced combat integration and operational readiness. The exercise featured a synchronized deployment of mechanized forces, artillery, and aviation units, including ALH-WSI and Apache helicopters, plus Unmanned Aerial Systems.

Lieutenant General Seth commended the troops for their exemplary training and professionalism, underscoring the exercise as a testament to the Indian Army's continuous evolution and technological advancement in addressing future security challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)