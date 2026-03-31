Britain Boosts Middle East Security with Air Defense Deployment

Britain is ramping up its military presence in the Middle East to bolster ally defenses against Iranian attacks, according to Defense Minister John Healey during his trip to Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and Bahrain.

Healey confirmed that the UK would deploy the Sky Sabre air defense system in Saudi Arabia and extend British Typhoon fighter jets' stay in Qatar, as part of heightened regional security efforts.

Additionally, Britain's Ministry of Defense has announced the integration of the Lightweight Multirole Launcher in Bahrain's defense systems. Nearly 1,000 British troops will assist in the installation and operation of these defense systems.

(With inputs from agencies.)