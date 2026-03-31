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India Strengthens Air Defense with Indigenous Radars

The Indian Defence Ministry has signed a major contract worth Rs 1,950 crore with Bharat Electronics Limited for two mountain radars. This acquisition aims to enhance air defence and reduce foreign dependency. The radars are indigenously developed by DRDO and manufactured by BEL.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 31-03-2026 16:27 IST | Created: 31-03-2026 16:27 IST
India Strengthens Air Defense with Indigenous Radars
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The Indian Defence Ministry has taken a significant step towards enhancing national security by signing a landmark Rs 1,950 crore contract with Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL). This agreement involves the procurement of two advanced mountain radars for the Indian Air Force.

The installation of these radars is expected to significantly strengthen the country's air defense capabilities. The radars represent an indigenously designed effort by the Electronics and Radar Development Establishment of DRDO and will be manufactured by BEL.

With this acquisition, India aims not only to boost its defense infrastructure but also to reduce its dependency on foreign military equipment, marking an important stride in self-reliant defense initiatives.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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