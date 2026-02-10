Left Menu

Lok Sabha Speaker Faces No-Confidence Motion Amid Opposition Allegations

In a dramatic political development, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla steps aside from House proceedings following a no-confidence motion by Congress. Opposition MPs allege partisan conduct, sparking controversy over Rahul Gandhi's silencing and Congress's push for accountability. The motion underscores tensions within India's parliamentary dynamics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-02-2026 23:03 IST | Created: 10-02-2026 23:03 IST
Congress-led no-confidence motion notice against Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla sparks BJP outage (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In an unexpected turn of events, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla has announced he will refrain from participating in House proceedings until a no-confidence motion against him is resolved, according to reliable sources. Birla has tasked the House Secretary-General with assessing the situation and taking necessary actions.

This decision follows the filing of a no-confidence motion against the Speaker by the Congress party, with MP Gaurav Gogoi emphasizing the formal submission of the motion under Rule 94C. Opposition members have accused Birla of partisanship, citing several incidents, including Rahul Gandhi's exclusion from discussions.

While the motion bears signatures from 118 Opposition members, Rahul Gandhi abstained from signing due to procedural propriety. Support comes from SP, DMK, and potentially TMC, indicating a unified front despite Trinamool's appeal for prior negotiation. As tensions rise, critics from BJP condemn the move as politically motivated.

(With inputs from agencies.)

