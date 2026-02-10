Clashes in Tirana: Unrest Over Alleged Corruption

Anti-government protestors confronted police forces in Albania's capital, Tirana, on Tuesday evening, in a dramatic escalation of political tensions over alleged corruption charges. Thousands assembled to demand the resignation of Deputy Prime Minister Belinda Balluku, who has been accused of interfering in public tenders.

The demonstrators, gathered in the city's main square, carried flags and banners, chanting slogans like 'Rama go home' to express dissatisfaction with Prime Minister Edi Rama's administration. The police responded to petrol bombs being thrown with water canon, intensifying the standoff.

The controversy began when a special prosecution unit indicted Balluku. While the ruling party, holding a parliamentary majority, considers lifting her immunity for arrest, public anger mounts, jeopardizing the stability of Rama's government, which has been in power since 2013.