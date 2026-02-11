Epstein Scandal Haunts Trump and Lutnick Amid New Revelations

A recently uncovered FBI interview has raised doubts about U.S. President Donald Trump's assertions that he was unaware of Jeffrey Epstein's criminal activities. Trump's commerce secretary, Howard Lutnick, faced intense scrutiny from lawmakers regarding his ties to Epstein, underscoring the lasting political fallout from the scandal.

The controversy continued to evolve as newly released Justice Department files revealed Epstein's connections with influential figures in various sectors. A 2006 FBI interview with Palm Beach police chief Michael Reiter documented Trump's call, warning about Epstein's misdeeds and mentioning Ghislaine Maxwell's involvement.

Despite calls for his resignation, Lutnick defended his limited interactions with Epstein, though emails challenge his claims. Meanwhile, legislative efforts aimed at aiding sex trafficking victims gathered momentum, with new proposals receiving bipartisan support, being announced alongside Epstein's accusers including Virginia Giuffre's family.