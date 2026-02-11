Left Menu

Epstein Scandal Haunts Trump and Lutnick Amid New Revelations

A newly uncovered FBI interview questions Trump's denial of knowledge about Jeffrey Epstein's crimes. Trump's commerce secretary, Howard Lutnick, faces scrutiny for his past with Epstein. The revelations keep the scandal alive, creating political challenges for Trump's administration and prompting calls for legislative reform on sex trafficking.

A recently uncovered FBI interview has raised doubts about U.S. President Donald Trump's assertions that he was unaware of Jeffrey Epstein's criminal activities. Trump's commerce secretary, Howard Lutnick, faced intense scrutiny from lawmakers regarding his ties to Epstein, underscoring the lasting political fallout from the scandal.

The controversy continued to evolve as newly released Justice Department files revealed Epstein's connections with influential figures in various sectors. A 2006 FBI interview with Palm Beach police chief Michael Reiter documented Trump's call, warning about Epstein's misdeeds and mentioning Ghislaine Maxwell's involvement.

Despite calls for his resignation, Lutnick defended his limited interactions with Epstein, though emails challenge his claims. Meanwhile, legislative efforts aimed at aiding sex trafficking victims gathered momentum, with new proposals receiving bipartisan support, being announced alongside Epstein's accusers including Virginia Giuffre's family.

