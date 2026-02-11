DMK Finally Moves Forward: Seat-Sharing Talks Set to Begin in Tamil Nadu
The ruling DMK in Tamil Nadu will soon form a committee to negotiate seat-sharing for upcoming Assembly elections, following concerns from ally Congress about delays. Talks will start on February 22, after the Assembly session closes. Both parties emphasize the need for timely preparations for the elections.
- Country:
- India
The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) announced the formation of a seat-sharing committee amid criticisms from ally Congress over delays in initiating talks ahead of Tamil Nadu's Assembly elections. The DMK confirmed that negotiations will commence on February 22, once the Assembly session concludes, addressing Congress's concerns over the lack of progress.
DMK President and Chief Minister M K Stalin will oversee the appointment of this committee, responding to Congress's push for clarity and timely preparations. Girish Chodankar, AICC in-charge for Tamil Nadu, labeled the delay as 'saddening,' pointing out the urgency required in finalizing seat allocations and preparing for the elections effectively.
Meanwhile, the DMK highlighted its ongoing electoral preparations, including voter list revisions and training sessions for polling station workers. With the upcoming interim budget presentation and active grassroots campaigning, the DMK emphasized its proactive engagement in election strategies despite the recent delay in seat-sharing discussions.
