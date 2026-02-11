Netanyahu's New Demands: Expanding Iran Talks Amid Uncertainty
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is set to meet with U.S. President Donald Trump to discuss expanding talks on Iran's nuclear program. Both nations are cautiously optimistic after recent indirect talks. Netanyahu seeks broader negotiations including Iran's missile program and militant ties.
- Country:
- United States
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is poised to visit the White House with a message for U.S. President Donald Trump: expand talks concerning Iran's nuclear program. Anticipated discussions will aim to include limits on Iran's ballistic missile initiatives and ties to militant groups like Hamas and Hezbollah.
Amid renewed indirect negotiations between Tehran and Washington, Netanyahu highlights the necessity of clear principles that foster peace and security in the Middle East. The visit comes in the wake of Iran's 12-day war with Israel, leading to devastating consequences for both sides.
Trump and his team are pressing for concrete outcomes, insisting on a deal with no nuclear weapons or missile development. With heightened military presence in the region, the stakes remain high as cautious optimism meets persistent regional tensions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
