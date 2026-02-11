Sanitation Workers' Plight under Privatization Spotlight in Parliament

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Member of Parliament Sanjay Singh has brought a crucial issue to the forefront of the Rajya Sabha, focusing on the injustice faced by sanitation workers amidst municipal corporation privatisation. Through a Zero Hour notice submitted on Wednesday, Singh aims to shed light on the challenges confronting these essential workers nationwide, with a particular emphasis on urban local bodies such as Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur Municipal Corporation. He emphasised their indispensable contributions to the country's cleanliness during the COVID-19 crisis.

Singh's submission called attention to the fact that these workers, who risked their lives during the pandemic, are now facing job insecurity due to the growing trend of outsourcing sanitation services to private contractors. This privatisation push, according to Singh, results in long-serving sanitation employees losing out on regular employment, job security, and fundamental statutory benefits like the Employees' Provident Fund (EPF), Employees' State Insurance (ESI), fair wages, and safety gear.

