Political Tensions Surge in Telangana as BJP Accuses Congress of Intimidation

Political tensions have escalated in Telangana as BJP leader and Union Coal Minister G Kishan Reddy accused the Congress government of employing threats to influence municipal elections.

Reddy visited the family of E Mahadevappa, a BJP candidate who allegedly died by suicide, and blamed the ruling Congress for the tragic event, sparking heated exchanges between the two parties.

BJP claims harassment by Congress led to Mahadevappa's death, while Congress accuses BJP of seeking political gain from the incident. The controversy continues to unfold as both parties engage in a war of words.

(With inputs from agencies.)