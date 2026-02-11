Left Menu

Political Tensions Surge in Telangana as BJP Accuses Congress of Intimidation

BJP accuses the Congress government in Telangana of intimidation tactics amid municipal elections. BJP leader G Kishan Reddy visits the family of deceased candidate E Mahadevappa, blaming Congress for his alleged suicide. The incident has sparked political tensions, with both parties accusing each other of exploiting the situation.

Political tensions have escalated in Telangana as BJP leader and Union Coal Minister G Kishan Reddy accused the Congress government of employing threats to influence municipal elections.

Reddy visited the family of E Mahadevappa, a BJP candidate who allegedly died by suicide, and blamed the ruling Congress for the tragic event, sparking heated exchanges between the two parties.

BJP claims harassment by Congress led to Mahadevappa's death, while Congress accuses BJP of seeking political gain from the incident. The controversy continues to unfold as both parties engage in a war of words.

