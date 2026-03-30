BJP Alleges Election Intimidation in West Bengal
The BJP has petitioned the Election Commission, accusing West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and her party, TMC, of intimidating voters. The BJP seeks EC intervention to ensure a fair election. Union ministers and BJP leaders emphasized disparities in voter treatment by TMC, seeking an unbiased electoral process.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-03-2026 12:57 IST | Created: 30-03-2026 12:57 IST
- Country:
- India
The BJP has raised serious allegations against West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and her party, the TMC, accusing them of intimidating voters in the lead-up to the assembly polls.
The party has formally approached the Election Commission, seeking its intervention to safeguard the integrity of the electoral process. Top BJP figures, including Union ministers, were part of the delegation lodging the complaint.
The claims focus on ensuring voters in West Bengal can cast their ballots without fear. The Election Commission has reportedly promised to take necessary measures to maintain election fairness.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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