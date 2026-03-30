BJP Alleges Election Intimidation in West Bengal

The BJP has raised serious allegations against West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and her party, the TMC, accusing them of intimidating voters in the lead-up to the assembly polls.

The party has formally approached the Election Commission, seeking its intervention to safeguard the integrity of the electoral process. Top BJP figures, including Union ministers, were part of the delegation lodging the complaint.

The claims focus on ensuring voters in West Bengal can cast their ballots without fear. The Election Commission has reportedly promised to take necessary measures to maintain election fairness.

(With inputs from agencies.)