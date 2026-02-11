Left Menu

Union Budget 2026-27: Empowering Women Through Economic Reforms

The Union Budget 2026-27 has been lauded by BJP MP Anurag Thakur for its focus on women’s empowerment. With enhanced financial commitments, structural reforms, and initiatives like SHE-Marts and increased Gender Budget, the budget aims to transition women from welfare recipients to key economic drivers and leaders.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-02-2026 11:43 IST | Created: 11-02-2026 11:43 IST
The 2026-27 Union Budget has received praise from Bharatiya Janata Party MP Anurag Singh Thakur for its transformative approach to women's empowerment in India. Described as decisive and inclusive, it centers on transitioning women from welfare dependency to entrepreneurship.

Thakur highlighted the increased Gender Budget allocation of ₹1,07,688.42 crore, dedicated entirely to women and girls, covering housing, livelihoods, education, and health. This move marks a shift from symbolic gestures to tangible financial commitments and structural reforms aimed at creating an entrepreneurship-driven ecosystem.

The budget also introduces SHE-Marts, a pioneering policy that transforms women Self-Help Group members into independent entrepreneurs through community-owned retail outlets. Complementary initiatives offer women access to credit, skills training, and sustainable income opportunities in agriculture and retail, further strengthening their role as leaders in India's economic development.

