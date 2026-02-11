Union Budget 2026-27: Empowering Women Through Economic Reforms

The 2026-27 Union Budget has received praise from Bharatiya Janata Party MP Anurag Singh Thakur for its transformative approach to women's empowerment in India. Described as decisive and inclusive, it centers on transitioning women from welfare dependency to entrepreneurship.

Thakur highlighted the increased Gender Budget allocation of ₹1,07,688.42 crore, dedicated entirely to women and girls, covering housing, livelihoods, education, and health. This move marks a shift from symbolic gestures to tangible financial commitments and structural reforms aimed at creating an entrepreneurship-driven ecosystem.

The budget also introduces SHE-Marts, a pioneering policy that transforms women Self-Help Group members into independent entrepreneurs through community-owned retail outlets. Complementary initiatives offer women access to credit, skills training, and sustainable income opportunities in agriculture and retail, further strengthening their role as leaders in India's economic development.

(With inputs from agencies.)