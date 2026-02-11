Stalin Reaffirms DMK-Congress Alliance Amid Speculation

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin has put to rest any doubts about the status of the DMK-Congress alliance by affirming its continued strength. He dismissed circulating rumors of disunity, noting that some individuals are attempting to create divisions within the partnership.

Rejecting the idea of a coalition government in Tamil Nadu, Stalin asserted that such a setup would not align with the state's needs. He emphasized the strong personal bond he shares with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, underscoring the alliance's harmony.

Additionally, Stalin highlighted the effectiveness of government initiatives like the 'Thozhi' hostels, aimed at supporting women migrating for work, as evidence of state success. He expressed confidence that the upcoming elections would not pose greater challenges than previous ones.

