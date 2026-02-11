Political Turmoil in Jammu and Kashmir: CM Abdullah's Regretful Remark

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah issued an apology on Wednesday for his remarks during an Assembly session, acknowledging that they were made spuriously in the heat of the moment. Abdullah expressed willingness to have these remarks expunged from official records if deemed unparliamentary by the Speaker.

The Assembly session was tumultuous for a second day, with BJP members demanding Abdullah issue a formal apology for his comments, which they deemed insulting. This resulted in a walkout during the Question Hour. Despite the uproar, Abdullah clarified that his comments, though regrettable, did not involve personal attacks on his BJP counterparts' families.

Abdullah highlighted his collaborative relationships across party lines, stressing his role in taking questions from all over the state. He warned that ongoing disruptions risk delaying vital legislative matters, stressing the potential impact on essential service grants, including education and health, urging unity for effective governance.

(With inputs from agencies.)