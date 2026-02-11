Left Menu

Political Turmoil in Jammu and Kashmir: CM Abdullah's Regretful Remark

Jammu and Kashmir CM Omar Abdullah expressed regret over remarks made in the Assembly, offering to expunge them if needed. His apology followed BJP protests demanding a retraction. Abdullah emphasized the importance of cooperation in the House, warning that disruptions could impact key legislative work.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 11-02-2026 13:00 IST | Created: 11-02-2026 13:00 IST
Political Turmoil in Jammu and Kashmir: CM Abdullah's Regretful Remark
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah issued an apology on Wednesday for his remarks during an Assembly session, acknowledging that they were made spuriously in the heat of the moment. Abdullah expressed willingness to have these remarks expunged from official records if deemed unparliamentary by the Speaker.

The Assembly session was tumultuous for a second day, with BJP members demanding Abdullah issue a formal apology for his comments, which they deemed insulting. This resulted in a walkout during the Question Hour. Despite the uproar, Abdullah clarified that his comments, though regrettable, did not involve personal attacks on his BJP counterparts' families.

Abdullah highlighted his collaborative relationships across party lines, stressing his role in taking questions from all over the state. He warned that ongoing disruptions risk delaying vital legislative matters, stressing the potential impact on essential service grants, including education and health, urging unity for effective governance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Blazing Inference: Waste Cloth Godown Inferno Prompting Precautionary Evacuations

Blazing Inference: Waste Cloth Godown Inferno Prompting Precautionary Evacua...

 India
2
Uttar Pradesh Unveils Ambitious 10th Budget with Record Allocations

Uttar Pradesh Unveils Ambitious 10th Budget with Record Allocations

 India
3
Abhishek Sharma's Health Scare: A Bigger Threat to India Than Namibia

Abhishek Sharma's Health Scare: A Bigger Threat to India Than Namibia

 India
4
Fractal Analytics IPO Achieves Full Subscription Amidst Strong Demand

Fractal Analytics IPO Achieves Full Subscription Amidst Strong Demand

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ethical AI needs human dispositions, not one-size-fits-all codes

Structural flaws make generative AI systems hard to secure

Gender blind AI design puts African women at greater privacy risk

Healthcare’s digital twin ambitions clash with ethics, law, and social trust

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026