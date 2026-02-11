Left Menu

Leadership Tussle Intensifies in Karnataka: Siddaramaiah Stands Firm Amid Speculation

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, visibly upset by media's repetitive questioning on leadership change, emphasized his commitment to the Congress high command's decision. The leadership tussle between him and Deputy CM D K Shivakumar continues, amid speculation over their power-sharing agreement and reports of legislators' foreign tours.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah expressed frustration over repeated media inquiries about potential leadership changes in the state. He reaffirmed his allegiance to the Congress high command's decision, amidst ongoing power struggles with Deputy CM D K Shivakumar.

Reports suggest a possible leadership shift due to an alleged power-sharing pact, as the Congress government reaches the halfway mark of its term in November 2025. Speculation is rife, with the Chief Minister dismissing questions about foreign tours planned by some legislators, stating the trips are personal and self-funded.

Despite the turmoil, Siddaramaiah, who also manages the finance portfolio, is preparing for the 2026-27 State Budget, which will be his 17th presentation. The budget is anticipated in March following pre-budget meetings with various departments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

