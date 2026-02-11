Left Menu

Rahul Gandhi's Fiery Critique of India-US Trade Pact: A 'Wholesale Surrender'

Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi criticizes the India-US interim trade deal, alleging it compromises India's energy security and farmers' interests. Gandhi accuses the government of surrendering India's sovereignty and calls for negotiating as equals in global trade discussions, warning of increased risks in a volatile world.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-02-2026 16:16 IST | Created: 11-02-2026 16:16 IST
In a striking critique, Rahul Gandhi, the Leader of Opposition, challenged the India-US interim trade deal in a parliamentary debate. He accused the government of surrendering India's sovereignty and compromising energy security.

Gandhi warned that the agreement undermines India's interests, particularly in agriculture, by allowing the United States undue influence in determining India's energy sources. He argued that control over data, agriculture, and energy are central to national strength.

He criticized the government for allegedly granting unfair trade benefits to the US, warning of increased tariffs and economic vulnerabilities, and urged for equal negotiations in focusing on India's strengths and interests.

(With inputs from agencies.)

