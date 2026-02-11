Rahul Gandhi's Fiery Critique of India-US Trade Pact: A 'Wholesale Surrender'
Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi criticizes the India-US interim trade deal, alleging it compromises India's energy security and farmers' interests. Gandhi accuses the government of surrendering India's sovereignty and calls for negotiating as equals in global trade discussions, warning of increased risks in a volatile world.
- Country:
- India
In a striking critique, Rahul Gandhi, the Leader of Opposition, challenged the India-US interim trade deal in a parliamentary debate. He accused the government of surrendering India's sovereignty and compromising energy security.
Gandhi warned that the agreement undermines India's interests, particularly in agriculture, by allowing the United States undue influence in determining India's energy sources. He argued that control over data, agriculture, and energy are central to national strength.
He criticized the government for allegedly granting unfair trade benefits to the US, warning of increased tariffs and economic vulnerabilities, and urged for equal negotiations in focusing on India's strengths and interests.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Narendra Modi strongest prime minister of this country: Union Minister Kiren Rijiju counters Rahul Gandhi in LS.
Building Bridges: How Global Trade Negotiators Become Like Family
India has registered a spectacular rise in global trade and economic front: Malaysian PM Ibrahim after talks with PM Modi.
Gaurav's wife Elizabeth collected information from IB sources about climate action after Narendra Modi came to power: Assam CM Himanta.
India's Leverage Grows in Global Trade: Minister Piyush Goyal at NDTV Profit Conclave