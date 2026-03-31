WTO Ministerial Conference 2026 Ends: India Pushes for Fair, Inclusive Global Trade Reforms

The 14th Ministerial Conference (MC14) of the World Trade Organization (WTO) concluded in Yaoundé, Cameroon, with member nations agreeing to continue negotiations on several critical issues, even as differences persisted on key areas such as e-commerce, investment facilitation, and agriculture.

India, represented by Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal, played a prominent role in shaping discussions, strongly advocating for a development-oriented, inclusive, and consensus-driven multilateral trading system.

Key Outcomes: Progress, But No Final Consensus

The conference addressed major agenda items including:

WTO reform

Fisheries subsidies

E-commerce and digital trade

Agriculture

Development and Least Developed Country (LDC) issues

While some decisions were adopted—such as improving integration of small economies and enhancing implementation of standards under SPS and TBT agreements—several contentious issues remain unresolved and will now move to Geneva for further negotiations.

Fisheries Subsidies: Negotiations to Continue

Members agreed to continue discussions on fisheries subsidies, aiming to develop comprehensive rules by the next ministerial conference (MC15).

India emphasized a people-centric approach, highlighting that:

Over 9 million Indian fishermen, largely small-scale and artisanal, depend on fisheries for livelihood

Overfishing concerns stem primarily from heavily subsidised industrial fleets, not traditional fishing communities

India supported ongoing negotiations but insisted that future rules must be equitable and protect vulnerable communities.

WTO Reform: India Defends Consensus-Based System

A central theme of India’s intervention was the defense of the WTO’s consensus-based decision-making process, which it described as fundamental to the organization’s legitimacy.

India called for:

Transparent and inclusive reform discussions

A member-driven approach to resolving institutional challenges

Addressing long-pending issues like food security (PSH), special safeguard mechanisms (SSM), and cotton subsidies

India also flagged concerns over the continued dysfunction of the dispute settlement system, warning that it undermines global trade stability.

Investment Facilitation Pact: India Opposes Inclusion

India opposed the inclusion of the Investment Facilitation for Development (IFD) Agreement into the WTO framework, arguing that:

It could weaken foundational WTO principles

Legal safeguards and broader consensus are needed before integrating plurilateral agreements

India signaled openness to dialogue but insisted that such agreements must not bypass multilateral consensus.

E-Commerce: No Agreement on Duty Moratorium

One of the most closely watched issues—the extension of the moratorium on customs duties on electronic transmissions—failed to reach consensus.

India emphasized the need to address:

The digital divide

Gaps in digital infrastructure and skills

Regulatory challenges faced by developing countries

The issue will now be revisited at the WTO General Council in Geneva.

Agriculture: India Pushes for Food Security Focus

India reiterated the importance of prioritizing food security and farmer welfare, particularly for developing nations.

It highlighted:

The need for a permanent solution on Public Stockholding (PSH)

Addressing trust deficits in negotiations

Ensuring that past commitments are honored before introducing new issues

India stressed that global trade rules must support a hunger-free future, especially in developing countries.

Development Agenda: Focus on Technology and Equity

On development issues, India:

Supported extension of the TRIPS moratorium on non-violation complaints

Advocated for technology transfer mechanisms to boost productivity in developing countries

Called for strengthening Special and Differential Treatment (S&DT) provisions

India warned against diluting S&DT under the guise of reform, emphasizing its importance for equitable participation in global trade.

Bilateral Engagements on the Sidelines

On the sidelines of the conference, Minister Piyush Goyal held extensive bilateral meetings with:

Key trading partners

African nations

Regional blocs

These discussions focused on enhancing trade cooperation and aligning positions on WTO issues.

Global Context: Rising Fragmentation in Trade

The conference took place amid increasing global trade fragmentation, geopolitical tensions, and shifts toward regional trade agreements.

India cautioned that:

Fragmentation within the WTO could weaken the multilateral system

Transparency mechanisms should not be used to justify trade retaliation

All countries must have fair opportunities to build productive capacity and employment

Outlook: Key Decisions Deferred to Geneva

With several issues unresolved, the focus now shifts to Geneva-based negotiations, where members will attempt to bridge differences ahead of future ministerial meetings.

The outcomes of MC14 reflect:

Continued divisions between developed and developing nations

Growing complexity of global trade governance

The need for reforms that balance efficiency with equity

India’s Position: Development-Centric Multilateralism

India’s stance at MC14 reinforces its broader trade policy approach:

Protecting domestic interests while engaging globally

Advocating for fair, inclusive, and development-oriented trade rules

Ensuring that globalization benefits all, not just advanced economies

As global trade evolves, India is positioning itself as a key voice for the Global South, pushing for reforms that prioritize equity, sustainability, and shared prosperity.