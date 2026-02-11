Uttarakhand Cabinet Approves Key Reforms, Strengthens Anti-Drug Measures
The Uttarakhand Cabinet has passed pivotal reforms aimed at combating drug trafficking, improving wages for forest workers, revising medical service structures, and amending prison laws. Notable decisions include creating an institutional framework for the Anti-Narcotics Task Force and extending the Chief Minister Micro Food Enterprise Upgradation Scheme till 2026.
In a series of significant policy advancements, the Uttarakhand Cabinet, led by Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, has unveiled major reforms aimed at tackling drug abuse, enhancing wages for forest workers, and streamlining health services under the Employees' State Insurance scheme. These decisions highlight the government's commitment to addressing crucial socio-economic issues.
A key initiative is the establishment of a dedicated institutional framework for the Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF), originally set up in 2022. Until now, the task force operated with officers on loan from the police service. The new arrangement includes the appointment of 22 posts at the state headquarters, fortifying the campaign against drug trafficking and substance abuse in Uttarakhand.
Additionally, the cabinet has directed the implementation of minimum wage provisions for daily-wage workers in the Forest Department, ensuring salaries do not fall below Rs 18,000 per month. This policy change affects 589 employees not previously covered under the existing framework. Other crucial reforms encompass the creation of 94 posts in the ESI medical services cadre and updating state prison laws to align with Supreme Court directives.
