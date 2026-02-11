Left Menu

Power Dynamics: Karnataka's Leadership Struggle Heats Up

Congress leader D K Suresh discusses the alleged power-sharing agreement within Karnataka's ruling party, highlighting the internal leadership tussle. Tensions rise following MP D K Shivakumar's meetings with party leaders in Delhi. Speculation surrounds a potential chief ministerial change post the government's halfway term due to supposed agreements made in 2023.

  • India

The political climate in Karnataka continues to simmer as Congress leader D K Suresh voices hopes that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will adhere to the purported power-sharing agreement with Deputy CM D K Shivakumar. Despite delays, Suresh remains optimistic about Siddaramaiah's commitment to the pact.

This statement followed Shivakumar's visit to Delhi, where party MPs meet with high command for party-related discussions. Speculation of a chief ministerial shuffle has gained momentum with the government's term reaching its midpoint, fueled by reports of a 2023 power-sharing pact.

Internal discord is evident as tensions peaked over Yathindra Shivakumar's insistence on his father's complete five-year term, countering other Congress members' expectations. Rumors abound about legislators' foreign trips amidst the crisis, with Suresh defending Shivakumar, disassociating him from these plans, and suggesting these rumors aim at sullying Shivakumar's reputation.

