Puri Denounces Rahul Gandhi's 'Epstein Files' Allegations as Baseless and Entertaining

Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri rebukes Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for his 'Epstein files' remarks, dismissing them as baseless and entertaining. Puri criticizes Gandhi's conduct in the Lok Sabha, accusing him of making unfounded claims and highlighting his history of controversial actions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-02-2026 18:43 IST | Created: 11-02-2026 18:43 IST
Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a sharp retort to accusations leveled by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri has dismissed the allegations tied to the 'Epstein files' as baseless and having mere 'entertainment value'. Puri criticized Gandhi for his abrupt exit from the Lok Sabha after delivering a speech and his tendency to make unfounded claims.

During a press conference at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) headquarters, Puri emphasized the stark contrast between leaders who dedicate themselves to national progress and those who indulge in what he termed 'elements of buffoonery'. He accused Gandhi of engaging in the latter, highlighting the Rae Bareli MP's walkout from the House and recalling past instances of his controversial conduct.

Puri provided clarification regarding his alleged association with Jeffrey Epstein, stating that his meetings with Epstein were limited and unrelated to any allegations of misconduct. He further criticized Gandhi's statements and underlined the factual inaccuracy in the Congress leader's remarks, urging him to consult a dictionary before making baseless comments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

