Union Ministers Slam Rahul Gandhi Over India-US Trade Remarks

Union Ministers Giriraj Singh and Piyush Goyal criticized Rahul Gandhi for his comments on the India-US interim trade deal, accusing him of spreading falsehoods. They reassured farmers' interests were prioritized. BJP MP Ravishankar Prasad condemned Gandhi's statements, supporting PM Modi's leadership against external pressures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-02-2026 19:05 IST | Created: 11-02-2026 19:05 IST
Union Textile Minister Giriraj Singh (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
Union Textiles Minister Giriraj Singh has criticized Rahul Gandhi, Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, for his statements regarding the India-US interim trade agreement. Singh accused Gandhi of spreading confusion about exports and the Minimum Support Price (MSP) for cotton, suggesting that Gandhi either lacks knowledge or intentionally distorts facts.

Backing Singh's stance, Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal assured that the government has prioritized the welfare of farmers in the trade deal with the US. Goyal emphasized that decisions were made with the farmers' interests in mind, countering Gandhi's allegations.

Additionally, BJP MP Ravishankar Prasad attacked Gandhi's comments, asserting that under PM Modi's leadership, India stands firm against external pressures. Prasad condemned Gandhi for allegedly making baseless statements and violating House rules. This response comes after Gandhi accused the government of compromising national interests, claiming it allowed the US to influence India's energy and financial systems.

