Erdogan's Bold Move: Akin Gurlek's Controversial Rise

Turkey's political landscape faces a significant shift as President Tayyip Erdogan appoints Akin Gurlek, the former Istanbul chief prosecutor known for his aggressive stance against the main opposition party, as the justice minister. Gurlek's tenure as prosecutor was marked by a rigorous crackdown on the Republican People's Party (CHP), sparking widespread criticism and unrest.

This controversial appointment follows the first cabinet shuffle since the 2023 elections, with Gurlek succeeding Yilmaz Tunc. Erdogan also named Erzurum provincial governor Mustafa Ciftci as interior minister, replacing Ali Yerlikaya. The shuffle has intensified debates over Turkey's democratic values and judicial independence.

CHP leader Ozgur Ozel has condemned the appointments, framing them as part of a 'judicial coup' and a direct attack on the party. Despite facing continuous pressure, Ozel remains defiant, declaring the opposition's determination to sustain their political struggle.

