Erdogan's Bold Move: Akin Gurlek's Controversial Rise

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan appoints Akin Gurlek, known for his crackdown on the opposition, as the new justice minister. This move has been criticized as anti-democratic by opposition parties and activists. The appointment of Gurlek is seen as continuing Erdogan's controversial policies post the 2023 mid-elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-02-2026 19:11 IST | Created: 11-02-2026 19:11 IST
Turkey's political landscape faces a significant shift as President Tayyip Erdogan appoints Akin Gurlek, the former Istanbul chief prosecutor known for his aggressive stance against the main opposition party, as the justice minister. Gurlek's tenure as prosecutor was marked by a rigorous crackdown on the Republican People's Party (CHP), sparking widespread criticism and unrest.

This controversial appointment follows the first cabinet shuffle since the 2023 elections, with Gurlek succeeding Yilmaz Tunc. Erdogan also named Erzurum provincial governor Mustafa Ciftci as interior minister, replacing Ali Yerlikaya. The shuffle has intensified debates over Turkey's democratic values and judicial independence.

CHP leader Ozgur Ozel has condemned the appointments, framing them as part of a 'judicial coup' and a direct attack on the party. Despite facing continuous pressure, Ozel remains defiant, declaring the opposition's determination to sustain their political struggle.

Ethical AI needs human dispositions, not one-size-fits-all codes

Structural flaws make generative AI systems hard to secure

Gender blind AI design puts African women at greater privacy risk

Healthcare’s digital twin ambitions clash with ethics, law, and social trust

