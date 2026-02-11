YSRCP MLA Slams Andhra Pradesh Government Over Governance and Allegations

In a scathing critique, YSR Congress Party MLA Tatiparthi Chandrasekhar has lambasted the Andhra Pradesh government for its alleged poor governance, accusing it of reporting exaggerated and false narratives akin to 'yellow media' tales. Speaking at the central office in Tadepalli, Chandrasekhar drew a parallel between the Governor's address and a press meet for a disappointing box-office film claim inflated collections.

Chandrasekhar highlighted that the former Naidu-led government, despite labeling itself as visionary, has disappointed with its priorities. He expressed concern over the government's reluctance to engage in Assembly discussions, suggesting a fear of being outmaneuvered by the YSR Congress Party on public issues. The coalition, he claimed, was struggling to respond to the YSRCP's legislative presence and has delayed recognizing their opposition status.

The MLA underscored the numerous challenges plaguing the state, citing stalled social programs and unchecked violence while questioning the law and order situation. He urged the Governor to intervene for better governance and accused the government of turning Amaravati into a real estate business, deviating from promised public welfare and development. Chandrasekhar affirmed the YSR Congress Party's readiness to hold the government accountable if recognized as the official opposition.

(With inputs from agencies.)