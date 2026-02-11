Left Menu

Himachal CM Sukhu Urges BJP Cooperation on Revenue Deficit Grant Issue

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu calls on BJP leaders to support the reinstatement of the Revenue Deficit Grant. He criticizes past BJP governance for fiscal mismanagement, advocates for economic reforms, and highlights measures taken to strengthen the state's financial health amidst challenging conditions.

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister, Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, urged leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to prioritize the reinstatement of the Revenue Deficit Grant (RDG) instead of targeting him politically. Sukhu emphasized that state interests require BJP efforts directed towards convincing the Prime Minister on this crucial issue.

Expressing doubts about BJP leaders' readiness to collaborate with the current administration, Sukhu detailed his discussions with former Union Finance Minister P. Chidambaram on the fiscal challenges stemming from the 16th Finance Commission report. He highlighted the state's pursuit of self-reliance through economic reforms amidst a burdensome debt inherited from the previous administration.

Sukhu accused the prior BJP government of fiscal irresponsibility, citing misuse of RDGs and excessive expenditures. He praised the current government's austerity measures and developmental contributions while criticizing discrepancies in previous fund allocations. The Chief Minister reaffirmed the state's commitment to fiscal prudence and efficient governance, underpinning efforts to secure its rightful economic resources.

