Revitalizing Banking: IBC's Impact on India's Financial Health
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman emphasized the crucial role of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) in improving the health of India's banking sector through the recovery of non-performing assets. The IBC, amended by 12 proposed changes, has facilitated better corporate governance and expedited insolvency resolutions, according to a Lok Sabha Select Committee report.
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Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman highlighted the pivotal role played by the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) in enhancing the vitality of India's banking sector. Addressing the Lok Sabha, Sitharaman credited the IBC with aiding in the recovery of non-performing assets (NPAs), bolstering corporate governance, and propelling companies successfully through insolvency resolutions.
The minister was piloting a bill proposing 12 amendments to the IBC, introduced into the Lok Sabha on August 12, 2025, with a focus on expediting the admission of insolvency resolution applications. The Select Committee's review of the bill confirmed its substantial contributions since the IBC's inception in 2016.
These developments mark IBC's seventh amendment, recasting the code as an irrefutable factor in stabilizing the nation's financial framework while ensuring transparency and accountability in corporate operations.
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