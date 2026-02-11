Sitharaman Slams TMC Over West Bengal Governance Amid Budget Debate

In a fiery Lok Sabha debate over the Union Budget, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman targeted West Bengal's TMC leader Mamata Banerjee, accusing her of fostering a 'bomb culture' in the state. She emphasized that the deteriorating law and order situation calls for immediate attention and reform.

Sitharaman dismissed TMC's criticism regarding the Union Budget's lack of provisions for West Bengal. She clarified that essentials like milk and educational materials have always been exempted from GST. Moreover, she highlighted the allocation of funds for projects, urging the state to seize development opportunities.

The minister's remarks come as both national and state politics intensify ahead of the impending elections in West Bengal. As the debate heated up, Sitharaman urged political leaders to engage with facts and collaborate with the central government for West Bengal's progress.

(With inputs from agencies.)