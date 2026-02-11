Left Menu

Sitharaman Slams TMC Over West Bengal Governance Amid Budget Debate

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman criticized West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and her party, TMC, for poor law and order in the state. In a Lok Sabha debate, she rebuffed claims of GST on essentials and stressed the budget offers opportunities for state development. Upcoming elections heighten tension.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-02-2026 22:10 IST | Created: 11-02-2026 22:10 IST
Sitharaman Slams TMC Over West Bengal Governance Amid Budget Debate
Finance Minister
  • Country:
  • India

In a fiery Lok Sabha debate over the Union Budget, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman targeted West Bengal's TMC leader Mamata Banerjee, accusing her of fostering a 'bomb culture' in the state. She emphasized that the deteriorating law and order situation calls for immediate attention and reform.

Sitharaman dismissed TMC's criticism regarding the Union Budget's lack of provisions for West Bengal. She clarified that essentials like milk and educational materials have always been exempted from GST. Moreover, she highlighted the allocation of funds for projects, urging the state to seize development opportunities.

The minister's remarks come as both national and state politics intensify ahead of the impending elections in West Bengal. As the debate heated up, Sitharaman urged political leaders to engage with facts and collaborate with the central government for West Bengal's progress.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tensions Rise as Clashes Erupt in Yemen's Shabwa Governorate

Tensions Rise as Clashes Erupt in Yemen's Shabwa Governorate

 Yemen
2
Belgium Triumphs Over India in Thrilling FIH Men's Pro League Clash

Belgium Triumphs Over India in Thrilling FIH Men's Pro League Clash

 India
3
Union Minister Puri Refutes Gandhi's 'Epstein Files' Allegations

Union Minister Puri Refutes Gandhi's 'Epstein Files' Allegations

 India
4
Madagascar Ravaged by Cyclone Gezani: A Fierce Battle with Nature

Madagascar Ravaged by Cyclone Gezani: A Fierce Battle with Nature

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ethical AI needs human dispositions, not one-size-fits-all codes

Structural flaws make generative AI systems hard to secure

Gender blind AI design puts African women at greater privacy risk

Healthcare’s digital twin ambitions clash with ethics, law, and social trust

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026