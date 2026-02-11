Stalin Reassures DMK Cadre Amid Alliance Speculations

In a marked declaration of leadership, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin asserted his control over seat-sharing arrangements within the DMK-led alliance as the state gears up for its assembly elections. His assurance came as a response to growing speculations about the Congress party's push for ministerial positions.

At the DMK Booth Committee Training Conference in Chengalpattu, Stalin emphasized the need for unity among allies, urging DMK workers to campaign vigorously across all constituencies. He ruled out a coalition government model, attributing the demands for power-sharing to contrived disruptions aimed at fracturing the alliance.

Despite the insistence on single-party governance, Stalin affirmed the alliance with Congress remains strong. The DMK and allies will engage in formal seat-sharing negotiations starting February 22. Meanwhile, the BJP forecasted fissures within the alliance, predicting a significant rift between DMK and Congress over their differing political tactics.

(With inputs from agencies.)