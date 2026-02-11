Left Menu

BJD Demands Apology from Odisha DGP Over False Arms Case

The BJD demands an apology from Odisha's DGP after the OHRC stated that an Arms Act case against its leaders was false, stemming from a protest against changing Ravenshaw College's name.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 11-02-2026 22:42 IST | Created: 11-02-2026 22:42 IST
The opposition BJD has called for an apology from Odisha's Director General of Police (DGP) following a decision by the Odisha Human Rights Commission (OHRC) that deemed an Arms Act case against the party's leaders as false.

The case originated from a protest against renaming Ravenshaw College in Cuttack. The OHRC criticized the handling of the situation, advising that cases with potential political motivations receive preliminary inquiry before action.

BJD spokesperson Lenin Mohanty, involved in the protest, accused the police of acting under BJP influence and demanded accountability to prevent future misuse of power.

(With inputs from agencies.)

