Left Menu

UPDATE 1-Kosovo parliament votes in new government after year of deadlock

"In the next four years, we will strengthen alliances, we will invest one billion euros in defence," Kurti told lawmakers before ⁠the vote ​took place. "We will make ⁠operational the ammunition factory, develop Kosovo's military industry and produce combat drones made in Kosovo." The country of 1.6 million people held ⁠a snap election in December 2025 after an inconclusive vote in February. Kurti, 50, served as prime minister briefly ​in 2020 before being ousted by a vote of no confidence.

Reuters | Updated: 12-02-2026 03:40 IST | Created: 12-02-2026 03:40 IST
UPDATE 1-Kosovo parliament votes in new government after year of deadlock

Kosovo's parliament voted in ​a new cabinet on Wednesday led by ​nationalist Prime Minister Albin Kurti, after ‌more than ​a year of political deadlock in Europe's youngest state, officials from Kurti's party said. The new government's most urgent tasks include approving the 2026 ‌budget and securing international loans and aid packages worth hundreds of millions of euros. It will also face major challenges including tensions with Serbia and reforming health and education systems that lag its Balkan neighbours.

Kurti's ‌parliament voted 66 in favor in the 120-seat parliament. His Vetevendosje party won 57 seats in ‌the 120-seat parliament in an election in December, and he managed to get the support of several small ethnic minority parties. "In the next four years, we will strengthen alliances, we will invest one billion euros in defence," Kurti told lawmakers before ⁠the vote ​took place.

"We will make ⁠operational the ammunition factory, develop Kosovo's military industry and produce combat drones made in Kosovo." The country of 1.6 million people held ⁠a snap election in December 2025 after an inconclusive vote in February.

Kurti, 50, served as prime minister briefly ​in 2020 before being ousted by a vote of no confidence. He then served as ⁠prime minister from 2021 to 2025, and as caretaker for the past year. Parliament now faces another challenge, electing a new president ⁠by ​March 5 — a process that requires a two-thirds majority. Since Kurti does not have that support, he will need backing from the opposition or risk another snap election.

Kosovo declared independence from Serbia ⁠in 2008 with U.S. backing, including a 1999 NATO bombing campaign against Serbian forces trying to crush ⁠an uprising by the ⁠90% ethnic Albanian majority. Despite international support, the country has struggled with poverty, instability and organised crime. While more than 100 countries recognise Kosovo's statehood, Serbia, Greece, Spain, Russia ‌and many ‌others do not.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 1-Mexico's Senate backs 40-hour workweek in initial vote

UPDATE 1-Mexico's Senate backs 40-hour workweek in initial vote

 Global
2
Pakistan's proposed power prices to lift inflation, help industry, analysts say

Pakistan's proposed power prices to lift inflation, help industry, analysts ...

 Global
3
Soccer-Messi suffers muscle strain, Miami reschedule preseason finale

Soccer-Messi suffers muscle strain, Miami reschedule preseason finale

 Global
4
GLOBAL MARKETS-Yields rise, US stocks end down slightly as job growth jumps in January

GLOBAL MARKETS-Yields rise, US stocks end down slightly as job growth jumps ...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ethical AI needs human dispositions, not one-size-fits-all codes

Structural flaws make generative AI systems hard to secure

Gender blind AI design puts African women at greater privacy risk

Healthcare’s digital twin ambitions clash with ethics, law, and social trust

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026