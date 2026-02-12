UP Budget 2026 focused on development and happiness of 25 crore people: OP Rajbhar

Uttar Pradesh Minister OP Rajbhar on Thursday said that the UP Budget 2026 has been framed with the development and welfare of every section of society in mind, given that the state is the most populous in the country. Speaking to ANI, Rajbhar said, "Uttar Pradesh is the most populous state in India, with a population of 25 crore. So this budget is for everyone's development and happiness."

On Wednesday, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath marked a milestone by presenting his government's 10th budget, which proposes a significant allocation of over Rs 43,565 crore for new schemes. The Chief Minister highlighted that the 2026-27 plan prioritises economic stability to drive growth across the state.

CM Yogi said, "In the budget, an amount exceeding Rs 43,565 crores has been proposed solely for new schemes. An amount over Rs 2 lakh crores is for capital expenditure... It plays a major role in strengthening the economy, and from here, employment generation will also happen...This is our government's 10th budget, and for the first time, a Chief Minister has had the opportunity to present the 10th budget in a state like Uttar Pradesh." "In the last 9 years, Uttar Pradesh has made efforts to change its perception... This budget represents those very sentiments... In 9 years, Uttar Pradesh's budget has increased more than threefold. This budget focuses on the safety of women, the capabilities of youth, the welfare of farmers, and employment", Yogi Adityanath added.

Uttar Pradesh Finance Minister Suresh Khanna on Wednesday presented the State Budget for 2026-27 in the Legislative Assembly, highlighting what he described as "all-round development" achieved during the previous and current tenures of the Yogi Adityanath government. Highlighting the state's improved national standing and industrial progress, the Uttar Pradesh Finance Minister cited improved rankings in the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG).

"Uttar Pradesh's ranking in the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) India Index has improved from 29th in 2018-2019 to 18th in 2023-2024. The state government successfully organised the fourth Global Investors Summit in February 2024. MoUs worth approximately Rs 50 lakh crore have been signed so far, potentially creating approximately 1 million jobs. Of these, four groundbreaking ceremonies have been held for over 16,000 projects involving an investment of approximately Rs 15 lakh crore," Khanna said while addressing the state assembly. The Budget Session is scheduled to run from February 9 to February 20, with the state budget for the 2026-27 financial year to be presented on February 11. (ANI)

