No 'boat' symbol on ballot for first time in 30 years in Bangladesh's election

For the first time in 30 years, the boat, the Awami League's electoral symbol, will not appear on the ballot paper in Bangladesh's crucial general election. The election is the first since the ouster of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in massive nationwide protests in August 2024. One of the country's oldest political parties, the Awami League, has boycotted parliamentary elections twice in the past. This time, however, it is unable to take part at all, as its registration remains suspended, BDnews24 reported. As a result, the party will not feature even on postal ballots. Bangladesh faced an upheaval with the ouster of Hasina. The removal of 77-year-old Hasina followed weeks of protests led by students over a controversial quota system in government jobs that escalated into a nationwide campaign calling for the end of her 16-year regime. In August 2024, tens of thousands rallied against what they perceived as political repression. The military opted not to use lethal force against the protestors while Hasina hurriedly left Bangladesh for India – just months after she had secured her fourth straight term as prime minister. The Awami League boycotted elections in 1988 and again in 1996 amid political movements. In total, the boat symbol has been absent from the ballot paper in three of Bangladesh's 13 parliamentary elections. Following the July 2024 mass uprising that led to the removal of the Awami League from power, the interim government imposed a ban on all activities of the party on May 12 last year. Soon afterwards, the Election Commission suspended the party's registration. The government has said the ban will remain in place until trials at the International Crimes Tribunal are completed. The cases relate to allegations including enforced disappearances, killings, people being burned alive, illegal detention, inhuman torture, looting, arson and crimes against humanity committed during efforts to suppress the uprising. As a result, the party, which governed Bangladesh for more than two decades across six separate terms, has been barred from contesting the election. Since the introduction of the political party registration system in 2008, a total of 63 parties have been registered. Of these, the registrations of three parties have been cancelled, while one remains suspended. Of the remaining 59 registered parties, 51 are contesting the 13th parliamentary election. Including both party-nominated and independent candidates, a total of 2,009 candidates are running.

