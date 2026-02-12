Left Menu

MP govt to implement Centre's order on 'Vande Mataram' : CM Yadav

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Thursday welcomed the Centres directive mandating the singing of all six stanzas of the national song Vande Mataram at official functions, and said his government will implement the order in the state.

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 12-02-2026 14:03 IST | Created: 12-02-2026 14:03 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Thursday welcomed the Centre's directive mandating the singing of all six stanzas of the national song 'Vande Mataram' at official functions, and said his government will implement the order in the state. In its order dated January 28, the Union Home Ministry directed that all six stanzas of Vande Mataram, written by Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay, shall be sung first when the National Song and National Anthem Jana Gana Mana are to be played together. In a statement, CM Yadav said, ''Under the leadership of illustrious Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji, the Home Ministry has decided to respectfully sing six stanzas of 'Vande Mataram' before the national anthem 'Jana Gana Mana'. We are implementing this in Madhya Pradesh.'' He also said that the entire country will recall the sacrifices made by the freedom fighters while protesting against British rule through this song. State minister Vishwas Sarang in a statement said, ''The national song and national anthem are symbols of our respect. When sung, it radiates energy.'' He said the decision will move the nation forward in unity. The Centre is observing the 150th year of Vande Mataram. According to the order, the official version of the National Song shall be played accompanied by mass singing on these occasions – on the unfurling of the National Flag, on cultural occasions or ceremonial functions other than parades, and on the arrival of the President at any government or public function, among others.

