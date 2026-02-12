LS adjourns for the day after uproar over BJP MP Nishikant Dubey's remarks on Rahul Gandhi

The Lok Sabha was adjourned for the day on Thursday following uproar by the opposition over BJP member Nishikant Dubey's remarks targeting Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. Raising the issue during Zero Hour, Dubey alleged that Gandhi was hand-in-glove with anti-national forces. His remarks triggered an uproar from the opposition benches forcing TDP leader Krishna Prasad Tenneti, who was in the chair, to adjourn the proceedings for the day. This was the second adjournment of the Lok Sabha during the day. During Question Hour, the House was adjourned till noon as the opposition members raised slogans against the India-US interim trade agreement and the four labour codes.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)