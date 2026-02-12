India U-17 men suffer defeat against hosts Türkiye in second friendly

The India U-17 men's team lost 1-6 to Türkiye in their second friendly match against the hosts at the Manavgat Atatürk Stadyumu in Manavgat, Antalya, on Thursday. India had lost 0-1 in the first friendly on Tuesday. The Blue Colts are using these games to prepare for the AFC U17 Asian Cup Saudi Arabia 2026, which will take place in May. India will take on Uzbekistan, Australia and North Korea in Group D. In the game played in windy and rainy conditions, Türkiye took an early lead via Efe Seçil, who smashed home a loose ball from a narrow angle inside the box in the seventh minute. After a period of brief resistance by India, the hosts overpowered Bibiano Fernandes' side again and raced to a 5-0 lead by half-time. Efe Fettahoğlu scored from the penalty spot in the 14th minute before Alaettin Ekici netted a quick brace - converting a first-time shot from 10 yards in the 20th minute and heading in a cross from the right to make it 4-0 in the 28th. Captain Eren Sayar got in on the act and scored the fifth goal in the 30th minute. India showed some improvement in the second half and pulled a goal back early after the restart. In the 47th minute, Diamond Singh Thokchom picked out Denny Singh Wangkhem just outside the box. The latter curled a stunning effort into the far corner from 20 yards out to bring India on the scoresheet. Türkiye wrapped up the scoring in the 85th minute, with Hasan Tuncel sneaking into the box and slotting home a left-footed shot into the bottom corner.

