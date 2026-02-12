Left Menu

REFILE-UK billionaire Ratcliffe says he is sorry people were offended by immigration comments

Updated: 12-02-2026 18:19 IST | Created: 12-02-2026 18:19 IST
British ‌billionaire Jim ​Ratcliffe said on Thursday he ‌was sorry that people took offence to his comments on ‌immigration after he was ‌criticised by Prime Minister Keir Starmer for saying the country had ⁠been "colonised ​by ⁠immigrants".

"I am sorry that my choice ⁠of language has offended some ​people in the UK and ⁠Europe and caused concern but ⁠it ​is important to raise the issue of controlled ⁠and well-managed immigration that supports ⁠economic ⁠growth," Ratcliffe said in a statement.

