REFILE-UK billionaire Ratcliffe says he is sorry people were offended by immigration comments

British ‌billionaire Jim ​Ratcliffe said on Thursday he ‌was sorry that people took offence to his comments on ‌immigration after he was ‌criticised by Prime Minister Keir Starmer for saying the country had ⁠been "colonised ​by ⁠immigrants".

"I am sorry that my choice ⁠of language has offended some ​people in the UK and ⁠Europe and caused concern but ⁠it ​is important to raise the issue of controlled ⁠and well-managed immigration that supports ⁠economic ⁠growth," Ratcliffe said in a statement.

