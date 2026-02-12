IGL Q3 net profit rise 25% as margins improve, sales rise

Indraprastha Gas Ltd, India's largest city gas distributor, on Thursday reported a 25 per cent rise in the December quarter net profit as a rise in margins and sales of both CNG and piped cooking gas negated the financial implication of staff cost. Net profit was Rs 358.57 crore in October-December - the third quarter of the 2025-26 financial year - compared with Rs 285.82 crore earnings in the same period of the previous fiscal, the company said in a statement. EBIDTA per cubic meter of gas sold rose to Rs 5.45 in Q3 from Rs 4.29 a year back. ''IGL registered an overall sales volume growth of 3 per cent over the corresponding quarter in the last fiscal, with the average daily sale going up from 9.11 million standard cubic meters per day to 9.43 mmscmd during the quarter,'' it said. Product wise, piped natural gas (sold to household kitchens for cooking and industries as feedstock) recorded sales volume growth of 4 per cent in the quarter, while CNG recorded sales volume growth of 3 per cent as compared to corresponding quarter last year, the company said without giving absolute numbers. The profit rose despite the company taking a hit of Rs 28.29 crore due to implementation of new labour codes. IGL, which operates city gas distribution (CGD) networks across 33 districts in 12 geographical areas across four states of Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Rajasthan, has also declared an interim dividend of 162.5 per cent - Rs 3.25 per equity shares amounting to Rs 455 crores during Q3 FY 2025-26. The total gross sales value during the quarter has grown to Rs 4,465 crore as compared to Rs 4,130 crore during the third quarter of FY'25, thereby showing an increase of 8 per cent. The EBIDTA per scm during the quarter has also grown from Rs 4.29 to Rs 5.45, showing an increase of 27% as compared to the corresponding quarter in the last financial year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)