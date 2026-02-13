PMK founder Ramadoss alleges attempts by expelled members to oust him from politics

PMK founder S Ramadoss has alleged that a group of individuals expelled from the party are attempting to force him out of politics through the propagation of false narratives. Speaking to reporters at his Thailapuram residence on Thursday, the veteran leader claimed that this faction has been consistently relying on falsehoods to undermine his leadership and the party's interests ahead of the 2026 Assembly elections. He further alleged that these individuals have been targeting him and senior leader G K Mani with ''abusive language''. The Pattali Makkah Katchi (PMK) founder also raised concerns regarding the Election Commission of India's handling of the party's Mango symbol. He claimed that the poll body had sent communications to his estranged son Anbumani Ramadoss's address despite a Delhi High Court observation that leadership disputes should be settled in a competent court. The internal rift in the PMK intensified last year following the expulsion of Anbumani Ramadoss from the party's primary membership for alleged anti-party activities. However, the rival faction has maintained that the removal was invalid and that the Election Commission recognises their side as the legitimate leadership. Ramadoss stated that the party is currently in the process of discussing potential alliances for the upcoming state elections and a final decision will be made public soon. The veteran leader asserted that he would continue to fight against those attempting to weaken the party through misinformation. The power struggle within the PMK, a key political force in northern Tamil Nadu, remains under legal scrutiny as both sides claim control over the party's name and electoral symbol.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)