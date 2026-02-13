Left Menu

Govt not to bring motion against Rahul as BJP member has given notice for it: Rijiju

Union parliamentary affairs minister Kiren Rijiju said on Friday that the government has shelved a plan to bring a motion against Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi for using unparliamentary language against the prime minister, as a BJP MP has submitted a notice to initiate a substantive motion against the Congress leader on the same issue.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-02-2026 12:08 IST | Created: 13-02-2026 12:08 IST
Union parliamentary affairs minister Kiren Rijiju said on Friday that the government has shelved a plan to bring a motion against Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi for using unparliamentary language against the prime minister, as a BJP MP has submitted a notice to initiate a ''substantive motion'' against the Congress leader on the same issue. Speaking to reporters here, the Union minister stated that the speaker would be consulted on whether to send the matter to the House privilege committee, the ethics committee, or bring it directly to the Lok Sabha. ''It has not yet been decided,'' he said. He noted that since a private member has already submitted a notice for the motion, the government will refrain from introducing its own motion. BJP MP Nishikant Dubey told PTI Videos on Thursday that he has given a notice to initiate a ''substantive motion'' against Gandhi, demanding the cancellation of his Lok Sabha membership and calling for him to be barred from contesting elections for life. Dubey said that in his notice, he has stated how the leader of the opposition visits foreign countries, joining hands with the Soros Foundation, USAID and Ford Foundation, and ''colludes'' with anti-India elements. A substantive motion is an independent, self-contained proposal submitted for the approval of a legislative house or assembly, drafted to express a decision or opinion. ''No privilege motion notice. I have given a substantive motion notice where I have mentioned how he visits Thailand, Vietnam, Cambodia with Soros Foundation, Ford Foundation and USAID, and colludes with anti-India forces,'' Dubey alleged.

