A bipartisan group of 37 U.S. lawmakers ‌have ​written to senior Taiwanese politicians expressing concern about parliament stalling proposed defence spending, saying that the threat posed by China has never been greater. Taiwan President Lai Ching-te last year proposed $40 billion in extra defence spending to counter ‌China, which views the island as its own territory. But the opposition, which has a majority in parliament, has refused to review the proposal and instead advanced its own, less expensive proposals, which only fund the purchase of some of the U.S. weapons Lai wants. The U.S. letter, addressed to Taiwan parliament speaker Han Kuo-yu, ‌the heads of the opposition parties the Kuomintang (KMT) and Taiwan People's Party, as well as the caucus whip for the ruling Democratic Progressive Party, ‌said the United States and Taiwan shared a strong and enduring partnership.

"However, the threat posed by the People's Republic of China against Taiwan has never been greater. Xi Jinping is focusing every element of the PRC's national power to control Taiwan," said the letter, released on Thursday and referring to China's president. The U.S. must address the massive backlog in weapons deliveries to ⁠Taiwan, but ​Taiwan needs to step up too, the letter ⁠said.

"We commend Taiwan for making important progress in strengthening its military readiness, reserve forces, and asymmetric defence capabilities," it said. "Nevertheless, we fear that without significant increases in Taiwan's defence spending at ⁠levels reflected in President Lai's proposed special budget, this progress will be insufficient." Signatories to the letter included Senators Pete Ricketts and Chris Coons, senior members of the Senate ​Foreign Relations Committee, and Young Kim and Ami Bera, senior members of the House Foreign Affairs Committee.

Several U.S. lawmakers have already made public ⁠expressions of concern about the stalled budget. The TPP has always supported a "reasonable and steadily growing" defence budget and understood U.S. concerns, it said in a statement, but added that spending requests had ⁠to ​be subject to democratic oversight and fiscal discipline.

There was no immediate response to the letter from the KMT. The DPP said in a statement it agreed with the letter and hoped the recipients would read it "thoroughly." The delay in passing the spending risks a "rupture" in the joint line of defence against ⁠China, Taiwan's defence minister said on Wednesday, as Lai again urged parliament to approve the spending measure. The United States is Taiwan's most important international backer and ⁠arms supplier, despite the lack of ⁠formal diplomatic ties.

The Trump administration has pressed its allies to increase defence spending, something Lai and his government have enthusiastically embraced. China has never renounced the use of force to bring Taiwan under its control. Lai has repeatedly offered ‌talks with China, but been ‌rebuffed, and says only Taiwan's people can decide their future.

