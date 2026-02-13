Left Menu

T'gana municipal polls: Cong surges ahead with 240 wards as BRS, BJP trail

The ruling Congress secured 240 wards in the Telangana Municipal elections, counting for which progressed on Friday. The outcome of the three-cornered contest between the ruling Congress and the opposition BJP and BRS is crucial for all of them as it would be an indicator of their popularity among the voters.

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 13-02-2026 12:38 IST | Created: 13-02-2026 12:38 IST
T'gana municipal polls: Cong surges ahead with 240 wards as BRS, BJP trail
  • Country:
  • India

The ruling Congress secured 240 wards in the Telangana Municipal elections, counting for which progressed on Friday. While the opposition BRS bagged 140, the BJP trailed with 37 wards, as per early trends. Of the results of 448 wards declared, AIFB (All India Forward Block), AIMIM, CPI(M) and Independents won 6, 1,1 and 14 respectively. Twelve people were elected unanimously, official sources said. The counting of votes began at 123 centres across the state at 8 am. The election was held on February 11 for 2,582 wards in 116 municipalities and 414 wards in seven municipal corporations on February 11. The outcome of the three-cornered contest between the ruling Congress and the opposition BJP and BRS is crucial for all of them as it would be an indicator of their popularity among the voters. DGP B Shivadhar Reddy has said comprehensive and foolproof security arrangements have been put in place for the counting of votes.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
"Congress should study Vajpayee's life to understand Opposition's role": Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini

"Congress should study Vajpayee's life to understand Opposition's role": Har...

 India
2
BNP heading towards major victory; set to return to power after two decades

BNP heading towards major victory; set to return to power after two decades

 Bangladesh
3
TVK chief Vijay slams criticism of him, party having no experience, says ''we have no experience in looting.''

TVK chief Vijay slams criticism of him, party having no experience, says ''w...

 India
4
Scoreboard of T20 World Cup: Australia vs Zimbabwe

Scoreboard of T20 World Cup: Australia vs Zimbabwe

 Sri Lanka

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Digital Literacy Is Redefining Wages in Europe and Central Asia

Can Green Reform and Climate Resilience Drive Mauritius Back to High-Income Status?

From Deepfakes to Job Fears: OECD Study Tracks the Rapid Rise of AI Risk Reporting

Restoring Vision with Quality: WHO’s New Roadmap for Safer, More Effective Cataract Surgery

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026