Fulfil promises made to people of Punjab, don't diver attention: Haryana CM to AAP

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Friday asked the ruling AAP in Punjab to fulfil the promises made to the people instead of ''diverting public attention'', as he once again dismissed as baseless MLA Narinder Kaur Bharaj's allegation that he offered her a BJP ticket for the 2027 assembly polls. Bharaj, the AAP MLA from Punjab's Sangrur assembly seat, also claimed that she was offered a closed-door meeting by Saini. Refuting the charges, Saini told reporters in Faridabad on Thursday evening that he neither knew Bharaj nor the constituency she represents. Reiterating his stand on Friday, Saini lashed out at AAP for making ''baseless allegations''. ''It is alleged that she was contacted as part of Operation Lotus, and a ticket was offered. Along with the ticket offer, more offers were given... this is a baseless allegation,'' Saini said. The Haryana chief minister said similar accusations were levelled by the AAP leaders in the past without any proof. Referring to AAP's earlier claims in September 2022 -- months after it formed its first government in Punjab under Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann -- Saini noted that the party had then accused the BJP of attempting to topple its government through 'Operation Lotus', alleging that 10 of its MLAs were approached. ''The AAP is trying to hide its wrongdoings by diverting public attention,'' he said. Saini also accused the AAP of peddling false narratives first in Delhi and then in Punjab said that when AAP was in power in Delhi, and now when they were in power in Punjab, claiming it projects government schools and Mohalla Clinics as the best. ''The promises made by Arvind Kejriwal, the Aam Aadmi Party and Bhagwant Mann with the people of Punjab should be fulfilled. They should not divert attention,'' Saini said. Responding to criticism of his frequent visits to Punjab, Saini said he travels there on the invitation of the people. Saini claimed there is pain in the hearts of people of Punjab, having earlier voted for the Congress and then the AAP, as they are feeling ''betrayed'' by both parties. ''Look at the situation in Punjab, be it law and order, employment, paying adequate price to farmers for their produce or the promises made to women, the AAP has not fulfilled even a single promise. The law and order situation, in particular, is such that people are afraid to go out of their homes,'' he said. He also slammed AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal, accusing him of making tall promises and claims but failing to deliver. ''He (Kejriwal) said that in Punjab, they are giving Rs 20,000 per acre compensation (for crop damage), and in Gujarat, he says that Rs 50,000 per acre is being given. They cannot deceive people like this,'' Saini said. On Thursday, the Haryana unit of the BJP had slammed the AAP, saying the Arvind Kejriwal-led party's politics is based on ''lies, conspiracies, and drama''. When the time comes to act, they disappear, and when the public demands accountability, a new narrative is fabricated, it said while pointing towards the AAP MLA Bharaj's claims.

