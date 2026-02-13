Haryana govt sets target to install rooftop solar systems on 2.22 lakh households

The Haryana government has set a target to install rooftop solar systems on 2.22 lakh households in the state by March 31, 2027. In line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of promoting solar energy, the Centre launched the PM Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana on February 13, 2024, to promote grid-connected rooftop solar (RTS) systems across the country. Taking this initiative forward, the Haryana government has set a target to install rooftop solar systems on 2.22 lakh households in the state by March next year, a spokesperson of Uttar Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam Limited (UHBVN) said here on Friday. He said that to accelerate the adoption of rooftop solar energy in the state, the Haryana government has approved a new financial assistance scheme -- Solar Energy Promotion Scheme. Under this scheme, financial assistance is being provided to consumers for installing rooftop solar systems at their residences. The scheme has been divided into three categories. Category I includes non-defaulting consumers who have paid all their electricity bills on time or before the due date from April 1, 2022, to March 31, 2025. Category II comprises employees of state government corporations, boards, and departments which have no outstanding electricity bills. For Category I and II, interest-free financial assistance of Rs 19,500 per kWp (kilowatt-peak) will be provided, subject to a maximum of Rs 97,500 up to 5 kWp RTS (Grid Connected Rooftop Solar) capacity. The assistance amount will be recovered through electricity bills in 24 monthly or 12 bi-monthly instalments without any interest. In addition to this financial assistance, the existing State Financial Assistance (SFA) for Antyodaya families has been simplified and made more attractive, the spokesperson said. Category III covers Antyodaya families eligible for the State Financial Assistance scheme. For families with an annual income up to Rs 1.80 lakh, Antyodaya consumers with no outstanding electricity bills and annual consumption below 2,400 units are eligible to install RTS capacity up to 2 kWp. They will receive Rs 25,000 per kW or 40 per cent of the actual cost, whichever is lower, under the State Financial Assistance scheme. For families with an annual income between Rs 1.80 lakh and Rs 3 lakh, non-defaulting Antyodaya consumers eligible for SFA can install RTS capacity up to 2 kWp. They are eligible for State Financial Assistance of Rs 10,000 per kW, along with additional financial assistance of Rs 9,500 per kWp, limited to 2 kWp RTS capacity. The additional assistance amount will be recovered through electricity bills in 24 monthly or 12 bi-monthly instalments without any interest. UHBVN Managing Director Mani Ram Sharma has directed all concerned officers to ensure strict compliance with the provisions of the SOP so that eligible consumers receive the benefits of the scheme in a timely manner and solar energy adoption is maximised across the state.

