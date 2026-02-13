Left Menu

Vijay says his power-share formula has become ''political bomb'' in TN, shakes all alliances

TVK chief Vijay on Friday asserted that his offer to share power with allies has turned out to be a political bomb in Tamil Nadu as that has become a demand in all alliances and rattled DMK President and Chief Minister MK Stalin who has refused to share power with Congress.

PTI | Salem(Tn) | Updated: 13-02-2026 13:52 IST | Created: 13-02-2026 13:52 IST
TVK chief Vijay on Friday asserted that his offer to share power with allies has turned out to be a ''political bomb'' in Tamil Nadu as that has become a demand in all alliances and ''rattled'' DMK President and Chief Minister MK Stalin who has refused to share power with Congress. Assuring a social justice driven regime if voted to power, Vijay, addressing a rally at Seelanaickenpatti, here, said: ''Do you remember my political bomb at the Vikravandi rally; offering to share power ? It is now exploding recklessly in all the alliances, CM Stalin sir is rattled and he says that power sharing will not suit Tamil Nadu.'' For the DMK, the alliance is only to win and for all other things, such as governance, they will be on their own.

