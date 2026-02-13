Left Menu

Strategic Autonomy in a New Global Order: General Chauhan's Call to Action

General Anil Chauhan emphasized the need for India to maintain strategic autonomy amidst a fluid global security landscape. Speaking at the 'JAI' seminar, he highlighted the importance of mental, structural, and material preparedness to independently navigate shifting alliances, coercive nationalism, and information warfare.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 13-02-2026 20:13 IST | Created: 13-02-2026 20:13 IST
General Anil Chauhan
  • Country:
  • India

In a world where strategic alignments are no longer permanent, India must be prepared to act independently, said Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan. Speaking at the 'JAI' seminar, he stressed the need for strategic autonomy amid a complex global security environment.

General Chauhan highlighted the fluidity of international relationships, where alliances and adversaries cannot be precisely defined. He pointed out that the erosion of state norms and rising coercive nationalism, along with economic weaponization, are redefining global dynamics.

Highlighting the theme 'Jai Se Vijay' (success from victory), he insisted that the Indian armed forces must overcome strategic vulnerabilities. The focus, he said, should be on readiness through joint efforts, self-reliance, and innovations to face an upcoming decade of technological disruptions.

