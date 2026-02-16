Argentina's Labor Unrest: Nationwide Strike Looms Over Reforms

Argentina's General Confederation of Labor (CGT), the nation's largest umbrella union, is set to stage a 24-hour strike in opposition to President Javier Milei's proposed labor reforms.

The strike will begin once the lower house opens debate on the labor reform bill, which aims to promote investment and formal employment, despite controversy.

While the measure received preliminary approval from the upper house following negotiations, it faces strong opposition from the Peronists, who claim it infringes on workers' rights.

