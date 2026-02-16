Left Menu

Digital Decepticons: Unveiling the Rs 209 Crore Online Investment Scam

An interstate scam in Jammu and Kashmir involving Rs 209 crore has been unearthed, leading to nine arrests, including the kingpin from Delhi. The scam used fake trading platforms to deceive investors. Investigations could reveal a fraud amount surpassing Rs 400 crore upon complete verification.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 16-02-2026 21:16 IST | Created: 16-02-2026 21:16 IST
Digital Decepticons: Unveiling the Rs 209 Crore Online Investment Scam
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Jammu and Kashmir Police have unearthed a massive Rs 209 crore interstate online investment scam in Ganderbal district, apprehending nine individuals, including the alleged mastermind from Delhi. Police reported that 835 accounts were scrutinized, revealing that Rs 209 crore was amassed from investors across India through deceptive platforms.

The operation utilized phishing and counterfeit trading sites to dupe victims, with the scam's leader identified as a doctor from Haryana, arrested at Delhi airport. The police investigation started following a complaint from a local, leading to a thorough inquiry spearheaded by Ganderbal SSP Khalil Ahmad Poswal and a Special Investigation Team.

Suspects have been found diverting funds into various accounts across different regions, with involvement of bank employees who facilitated the fraudulent activities by providing crucial account information. Calling attention to the scale of the operation, police noted the main accused's international connections and technical expertise garnered during his medical studies abroad.

TRENDING

1
Classmate Arrested for Indore Murder: Occult Rituals and Extortion Allegations

Classmate Arrested for Indore Murder: Occult Rituals and Extortion Allegatio...

 India
2
U.S. Military Boosts Presence in Nigeria Amid Rising Insurgent Threat

U.S. Military Boosts Presence in Nigeria Amid Rising Insurgent Threat

 Global
3
Tragic Blaze in Illegal Firecracker Factory Claims Seven Lives in Rajasthan

Tragic Blaze in Illegal Firecracker Factory Claims Seven Lives in Rajasthan

 India
4
Strengthening Ties: US-India Defence Partnership on the Rise

Strengthening Ties: US-India Defence Partnership on the Rise

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI systems could soon execute administrative authority

Gender and national context influence willingness to delegate to AI

AI may be efficient, but public still prefers humans in scarce resource decisions

How digital transformation across supply chains drives carbon reduction

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026