Digital Decepticons: Unveiling the Rs 209 Crore Online Investment Scam

Jammu and Kashmir Police have unearthed a massive Rs 209 crore interstate online investment scam in Ganderbal district, apprehending nine individuals, including the alleged mastermind from Delhi. Police reported that 835 accounts were scrutinized, revealing that Rs 209 crore was amassed from investors across India through deceptive platforms.

The operation utilized phishing and counterfeit trading sites to dupe victims, with the scam's leader identified as a doctor from Haryana, arrested at Delhi airport. The police investigation started following a complaint from a local, leading to a thorough inquiry spearheaded by Ganderbal SSP Khalil Ahmad Poswal and a Special Investigation Team.

Suspects have been found diverting funds into various accounts across different regions, with involvement of bank employees who facilitated the fraudulent activities by providing crucial account information. Calling attention to the scale of the operation, police noted the main accused's international connections and technical expertise garnered during his medical studies abroad.