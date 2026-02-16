Kerala Campaign Blitz: Congress Ramps Up Election Efforts

In a strategic move to bolster its campaign for the upcoming Legislative Assembly elections, the Congress in Kerala has announced a series of booth-level house visits from February 20 to 28. These visits will be orchestrated by booth committees, ensuring a comprehensive reach across the state as they distribute pamphlets critical of both the Central and State governments.

The campaign initiative, announced during a KPCC leadership meeting, aims to galvanize support for the UDF's 'Puthuyuga Yatra,' which has reportedly drawn significant public backing. Senior party members, including KPCC President Sunny Joseph MLA and other notable leaders, are spearheading this effort in a bid to capitalize on the momentum gained so far.

In parallel, the Congress is also addressing the plight of gig workers. Senior leader K C Venugopal was seen actively engaging with delivery personnel, underlining the party's commitment to advocating for a Gig Workers' Welfare Law in Kerala, inspired by recent legislation in Karnataka, to secure legal and social protections for this burgeoning workforce.

