Rahul Gandhi Championing Gig Workers' Rights in India

Rahul Gandhi accuses the BJP-led governments of neglecting discrimination in the gig economy. He calls for strong, rights-based laws to ensure social security and equality for gig workers. Congress is developing a legal framework to secure gig workers' rights, focusing on respect, security, and social justice.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-02-2026 19:17 IST | Created: 16-02-2026 19:17 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Rahul Gandhi, a leader of the Congress party, has criticized the BJP-led governments for overlooking class and caste-based discrimination within India's gig economy.

During a recent meeting at the 'Jan Sansad', Gandhi engaged with gig workers, highlighting their plight of unstable income and lack of social security. Women in the sector reportedly face added layers of exploitation.

Gandhi stressed the need for comprehensive rights-based laws, voicing Congress's commitment to establishing a model legal framework to protect gig workers' rights across the nation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

